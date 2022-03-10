Facts

21:00 10.03.2022

EIB could provide EUR2 bln assistance package to Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB), which already approved a EUR668 million immediate financial support package for Ukraine on March 4, may increase assistance and develop an additional support package for the country's reconstruction after the war end, bank president Werner Hoyer said.

"We are working hard to provide more support — I envisage a package for a total of EUR2 billion from the EIB — for critical infrastructure and to rebuild what the Russian army has knocked down, in a free and independent Ukraine. We also hope to announce in the coming days further financing to support Ukraine's neighbors in and outside the European Union as they offer shelter and protection to refugees fleeing war," he said.

"The European Investment Bank made the first two disbursements totaling EUR129 million to the government of Ukraine for the most urgent needs. These funds are part of the EIB's Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response of which EUR668 million was approved by the EIB Board of Directors on March 4. The financing benefits from the EU guarantee under the External Lending Mandate and complements other initiatives announced by EU institutions," the report says.

"We are grateful to the European Investment Bank for close cooperation and efficient use of existing mechanisms to support Ukraine in these difficult times. We appreciate the swift actions, which allowed us to get essential funds for meeting the country's urgent financial needs. We also hope to discuss new projects aimed at rebuilding economic and social infrastructure in the country in the near future," Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

Tags: #eib #financing
