Facts
16:16 10.02.2025

Ukraine, EIB sign EUR 116.5 mln deal for energy, critical infrastructure recovery

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have concluded an agreement to finance the restoration of the energy and critical infrastructure, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said following a meeting with EIB President Nadia Calvno.

"In particular, the EIB will allocate EUR 16.5 million for critical infrastructure recovery and energy efficiency. The second agreement paves the way for EUR 100 million to restore water supply and drainage systems, improve heating networks, and modernize key social services in education, healthcare, and housing sector," he said on the Telegram channel.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed financing within bilateral cooperation.

"Overall, the EIB has one of the largest project portfolios in Ukraine, comprising 25 projects worth EUR 4.95 billion. These include transport, social infrastructure, and energy initiatives. I also highlighted other urgent priorities for our cooperation that require further investment, particularly border checkpoints and road infrastructure, support for small- and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and the energy sector," the Prime Minister said.

He added that the EIB has mobilized over EUR 2 billion to support Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Tags: #eib

