14:16 07.02.2025

Stefanishyna: preliminary decisions made on sources of financing to cover some programs earlier funded by USAID

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, says that preliminary decisions have already been made on the sources of financing to cover some programs that were funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

"Negotiations are ongoing. Ministers in the Ukrainian government have already held meetings on those programs that are critical. These are the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and obviously the Ministry of Justice," Stefanishyna told reporters at the conference "Ukraine's Accession to the EU: Shaping a Transformational Agenda" in Kyiv on Friday, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency whether negotiations have already been held with European partners to cover the financing of some programs that were funded by USAID.

According to her, there are already preliminary decisions where it is possible to attract urgent financing for restoration, energy sustainability and cyber defense projects.

"We also expect that the European Commission, together with the G7 countries, will announce in the coming days a position on restoring the work of the competition commissions that select key members of the judicial and anti-corruption vertical," Stefanishyna stressed.

