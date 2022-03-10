Facts

17:40 10.03.2022

UAH 120 mln collected for army through Diia- Fedorov

1 min read

UAH 120 million have been collected through the application Diia for the needs of the Ukrainian army, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We raised UAH 120 million through Diia for the army… This is incredible support for our fighters. All donations go to the Come Back Alive fund," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram on Thursday.

He also said that only on March 9, one of the regional offices of Come Back Alive handed over to the Ukrainian military 92 helmets, 107 tablets for artillerymen and UAV operators, more than 50 walkie-talkies, a dozen units of night optics, more than 20 quadrocopters, 12 computers and laptops, four sapper bags and 29 sets of thermal underwear.

"Each helmet, armor or night optics can save the lives of our fighters. Therefore, we need to continue to support our army," Fedorov said.

Tags: #army #diia
