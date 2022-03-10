Kyivstar allocates extra UAH 5 mln in humanitarian aid to hospitals

Kyivstar, a mobile communications operator, has allocated an additional UAH 5 million in humanitarian aid to hospitals through the Tvoya Opora Charitable Foundation, the company's press service reported.

The report of the operator notes that the charitable funds will be used for the humanitarian needs of Ukrainian hospitals and provide them with the necessary medicines.

"We have decided to allocate additional funds to help Ukrainian hospitals, which are now rescuing civilians and the military. Also, the entire Kyivstar team is working and doing everything possible to keep Ukrainians in touch," the company's president, Oleksandr Komarov, said.

As reported earlier, Kyivstar allocated UAH 10 million for the Come Back Alive charity fund. Charitable funds went to the humanitarian needs of the military defending Ukraine.

The operator also initiated the creation of a special short number 88009 to support military personnel by sending an SMS message with any text worth UAH 10, the funds from which will be sent to the Come Back Alive charity fund for humanitarian needs.