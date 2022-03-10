Customs payments go to state budget, but most of goods processed as humanitarian – customs official

The State Customs Service of Ukraine continues to process commercial cargo and sends customs payments to the state budget, but most of the cargo passes as humanitarian without paying duties, First Deputy Head of the Department Oleksandr Shutsky has said.

"Currently, most of the cargo goes as humanitarian. Our Western partners are also guided by the fact that, first of all, to provide humanitarian assistance," he said at a press briefing in Zakarpattia region on Thursday.

"But customs clearance is underway and there are payments to the state budget," Shutsky said.