14:13 10.03.2022

Talks between Kuleba and Lavrov critical to convey to Russia's leadership adequate understanding of situation in Ukraine, in the world – Podoliak

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the Turkish side, is critical to convey to the top leadership of the Russian Federation an adequate understanding of the situation in Ukraine and the world, Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"The summit of ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Lavrov, mediated by the Turkish side, is critical for the top political leadership of the RF to have more unprejudiced and adequate idea on situation. In Ukraine and in the world. We are using all communicational channels," Podoliak said on Twitter on Thursday.

Interfax-Ukraine
