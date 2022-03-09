Facts

20:47 09.03.2022

Zelensky tells U.S. House of Representatives speaker about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia's actions

1 min read
Zelensky tells U.S. House of Representatives speaker about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia's actions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held the first conversation with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, informed about the humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"In difficult times, for the first time I spoke with Nancy Pelosi. Thanked for the help in countering aggression, for the U.S. leadership in international pressure on the Russian Federation. Informed about the humanitarian crisis caused by the aggressor. We discussed further steps in support of Ukraine," the president wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #usa #support #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:32 09.03.2022
Zelensky, Michel discuss need for coordinated pressure on Russia

Zelensky, Michel discuss need for coordinated pressure on Russia

19:43 09.03.2022
UK mulling extra support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes - Johnson

UK mulling extra support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes - Johnson

19:22 09.03.2022
Poroshenko: I'm doing my best to support Zelensky

Poroshenko: I'm doing my best to support Zelensky

19:16 09.03.2022
Every second Ukrainian believes in 'closing sky' over Ukraine by NATO countries – Rating poll

Every second Ukrainian believes in 'closing sky' over Ukraine by NATO countries – Rating poll

18:12 09.03.2022
Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

17:40 09.03.2022
Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

17:13 09.03.2022
Biden: USA not to participate in subsidizing Putin's war against Ukrainians

Biden: USA not to participate in subsidizing Putin's war against Ukrainians

13:46 09.03.2022
US Congress releases bill to fund federal government for FY2022, $13.6 bln aid for Ukraine envisaged

US Congress releases bill to fund federal government for FY2022, $13.6 bln aid for Ukraine envisaged

12:39 09.03.2022
Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

12:36 09.03.2022
Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Every second Ukrainian believes in 'closing sky' over Ukraine by NATO countries – Rating poll

Airstrikes in Zhytomyr region kill ten people, two of them babies – PGO

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

LATEST

For two days, Ukrainian air defense destroys eight air targets in Kyiv region, JFO area – AFU Air Forces Command

Russian Armed Forces preparing psychological actions to undermine confidence in Ukrainian state authorities – AFU General Staff

H&M Group will donate EUR1.5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine

France allocates EUR 100 mln to help Ukraine, neighboring countries – MFA

CERT-UA warns about mass distribution of malicious software

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Over 40,000 women, children from all over Ukraine managed to be taken out in day – Arakhamia

France provides 20 tonnes of aid for policemen, war-affected residents of Kyiv region – Social Policy Ministry

Police evacuate more than 3,000 people from temporarily occupied Irpin and Vorzel

Children, caregivers of orphanage evacuated from Vorzel – local authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD