Zelensky tells U.S. House of Representatives speaker about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia's actions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held the first conversation with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, informed about the humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"In difficult times, for the first time I spoke with Nancy Pelosi. Thanked for the help in countering aggression, for the U.S. leadership in international pressure on the Russian Federation. Informed about the humanitarian crisis caused by the aggressor. We discussed further steps in support of Ukraine," the president wrote on Twitter.