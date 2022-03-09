Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of the European Commission discussed the provision of effective humanitarian corridors for civilians and the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"I continue the dialogue with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. I thanked for the next sanctions package against the Russian aggressor. We were unanimous about the need to provide effective humanitarian corridors for civilians. I touched on the key issue for Ukraine of EU membership," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter.