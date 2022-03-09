Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

At Chornobyl NPP, after a blackout as a result of an emergency shutdown of the 750 kV overhead line Chornobyl-PS Kyiv, due to the actions of Russian occupiers, diesel generators were turned on, which will be able to ensure the life of the site for a maximum of 48 hours, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"Emergency diesel generators are turned on at the site to provide power to systems important to safety. In case of trouble-free operation, the diesel fuel supply on the diesel generators will last for 48 hours," the Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The de-energization of Chornobyl NPP makes it impossible to control the parameters of nuclear and radiation safety at the enterprise's facilities.

The Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said that all facilities located in the exclusion zone continue to be under the control of the military of the aggressor country, which disregards all nuclear safety rules.

"The occupier continues to grossly violate the requirements of radiation safety and the sanitary access regime at the enterprise and in the exclusion zone, which leads to a deterioration in the radiation situation in them, and also contributes to the spread of radioactive contamination outside the zone," the Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said.

They also said the regulatory control of the state of nuclear and radiation safety at the site of Chornobyl NPP and on the territory of the exclusion zone is not yet possible, the work of the automated radiation monitoring system of the exclusion zone has not yet been resumed.

In addition, fixed and cellular telephone communications with the ChNPP personnel working at the NPP site, as well as rail and road communications with it, have not been restored. However, according to the information of the personnel of the enterprise, received by available communication channels, the security parameters of its facilities are still normal. At the same time, the Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate focused on the downward trend in a number of indicators. "The available information on safety parameters continues to indicate a trend of steady deterioration in a number of indicators," the inspectorate said.

The Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate also said that as a result of the occupation, since February 24, routine maintenance, maintenance and repair of systems and equipment of the facilities, which should be carried out by daytime personnel, have not been carried out.