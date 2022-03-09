Facts

17:40 09.03.2022

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

1 min read
Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called an air raid by Russian troops on a maternity hospital in Mariupol an atrocity and once again called on the world community to close the sky over Ukraine and stop the killings of citizens.

"Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Earlier, the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said that as a result of an air raid by Russian troops, a maternity hospital, hospital, children's department and therapy in the center of Mariupol were destroyed.

Tags: #war #mariupol #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:31 09.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

18:12 09.03.2022
Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

18:00 09.03.2022
British American Tobacco suspends work in Ukraine, investments in Russia

British American Tobacco suspends work in Ukraine, investments in Russia

16:24 09.03.2022
Kyivstar connects 65 bomb shelters in nine cities to fixed Internet, Datagroup and Volia restore network operation in Kherson, Kramatorsk

Kyivstar connects 65 bomb shelters in nine cities to fixed Internet, Datagroup and Volia restore network operation in Kherson, Kramatorsk

16:15 09.03.2022
Occupiers fire using Iskander at Kramatorsk, missile shot down, no casualties – Interior Ministry

Occupiers fire using Iskander at Kramatorsk, missile shot down, no casualties – Interior Ministry

15:28 09.03.2022
Fighting going on in Chernihiv region, occupiers robbing civilians – task force

Fighting going on in Chernihiv region, occupiers robbing civilians – task force

15:24 09.03.2022
Almost 2.16 mln people leave Ukraine in 13 days of war - UN

Almost 2.16 mln people leave Ukraine in 13 days of war - UN

12:39 09.03.2022
Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

12:38 09.03.2022
OECD suspends participation of Russia, Belarus in OECD bodies

OECD suspends participation of Russia, Belarus in OECD bodies

12:36 09.03.2022
Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

As result of air attack by Russian troops, children's hospital in Mariupol destroyed – local authorities

LATEST

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Polish Senate urges EU member states to support Ukraine's integration into EU – resolution

About 250 people evacuated from Izyum under shelling – dpty mayor

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Ad hoc tribunal to allow holding accountable for crimes related to Russia's military aggression – Venediktova

Fedorov urges PayPall to start full-fledged work in Ukraine

Some UAH 10.8 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

Polish PM proposes to resolve issue of transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine at NATO level

ESET stops selling new solution licenses in Russia, Belarus, provides EUR 500,000 aid to Ukraine through NGOs

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD