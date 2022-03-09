Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called an air raid by Russian troops on a maternity hospital in Mariupol an atrocity and once again called on the world community to close the sky over Ukraine and stop the killings of citizens.

"Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Earlier, the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said that as a result of an air raid by Russian troops, a maternity hospital, hospital, children's department and therapy in the center of Mariupol were destroyed.