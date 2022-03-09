Russian Su-27 aircraft shot down in Kyiv, it fell on residential building on Osokorky

A Russian Su-27 plane was shot down in Kyiv on Wednesday, after which it fell on a residential building in Osokorky district, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said.

"In Kyiv, a Russian Su-27 plane shot down by the Ukrainian military fell on Osokorky. The enemy pilot ejected, but died. The plane fell right on a private house, another person was left homeless," center said.

At the same time, the journalists of Suspilne with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine says that on March 9, no information about the downed plane in Osokorky received. The last crash of a Russian aircraft in the area was recorded on February 24.