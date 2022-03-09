Danes fight for Ukraine inside EU like Vikings – Ukrainian FM
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and said that the Danes are fighting like Vikings for Ukraine within the EU and bilaterally.
"Ukraine and Denmark share historic legacy of Vikings. Today, Ukrainians fight like Vikings against Russian invaders on the battlefield, while Danes fight like Vikings for Ukraine within the EU and bilaterally," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.