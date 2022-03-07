EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries in Brussels (COREPER) has agreed to instruct the European Commission to give its opinion on the applications of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia for EU accession, the French Presidency of the EU Council said on Twitter.

"COREPERII has agreed to entrust the European Commission with an opinion on each of the applications for EU membership submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova," the French Presidency said in a statement released on Monday.

The committee also ordered the launch of a written procedure for the approval by the EU Council of draft letters seeking the opinion of the European Commission.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba proposes that Ukraine's application for accelerated EU membership be considered separately from those of Georgia and Moldova.

"With all due respect to our Georgian and Moldovan partners, the filing by Moldova and Georgia of applications for EU membership right now looks like an attempt to attach their two cars to a high-speed Ukrainian train that is moving to Brussels. Ukraine's application for accelerated EU membership should be considered separately from the applications of Georgia and Moldova," Kuleba told reporters on Monday.

At the same time, he expressed regret that so far neither Georgia nor Moldova supported the new EU sanctions against Russia. "Such a position does not correspond to partnership relations between Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova within the framework of the Associated Trio and clearly illustrates the unwillingness of Tbilisi and Chisinau to become a real contributor to security in Europe at the moment," Kuleba said.