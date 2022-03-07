Facts

19:46 07.03.2022

EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

2 min read
EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries in Brussels (COREPER) has agreed to instruct the European Commission to give its opinion on the applications of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia for EU accession, the French Presidency of the EU Council said on Twitter.

"COREPERII has agreed to entrust the European Commission with an opinion on each of the applications for EU membership submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova," the French Presidency said in a statement released on Monday.

The committee also ordered the launch of a written procedure for the approval by the EU Council of draft letters seeking the opinion of the European Commission.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba proposes that Ukraine's application for accelerated EU membership be considered separately from those of Georgia and Moldova.

"With all due respect to our Georgian and Moldovan partners, the filing by Moldova and Georgia of applications for EU membership right now looks like an attempt to attach their two cars to a high-speed Ukrainian train that is moving to Brussels. Ukraine's application for accelerated EU membership should be considered separately from the applications of Georgia and Moldova," Kuleba told reporters on Monday.

At the same time, he expressed regret that so far neither Georgia nor Moldova supported the new EU sanctions against Russia. "Such a position does not correspond to partnership relations between Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova within the framework of the Associated Trio and clearly illustrates the unwillingness of Tbilisi and Chisinau to become a real contributor to security in Europe at the moment," Kuleba said.

Tags: #eu #georgia #moldova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 07.03.2022
National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

18:27 07.03.2022
European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

17:16 07.03.2022
Ukraine's application for EU membership should be considered separately from applications of Georgia, Moldova – Kuleba

Ukraine's application for EU membership should be considered separately from applications of Georgia, Moldova – Kuleba

15:32 07.03.2022
Brussels to discuss Ukraine's membership application in coming days – Michel

Brussels to discuss Ukraine's membership application in coming days – Michel

14:51 07.03.2022
Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

11:12 07.03.2022
Georgia sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Georgia sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

21:04 06.03.2022
Kuleba appeals to FMs of EU, G7 states with a request to introduce new sanctions against Russia

Kuleba appeals to FMs of EU, G7 states with a request to introduce new sanctions against Russia

20:23 06.03.2022
Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

17:53 06.03.2022
Stefanchuk calls on Georgian parliament to listen to people's opinion, support Ukraine in face of Russian aggression

Stefanchuk calls on Georgian parliament to listen to people's opinion, support Ukraine in face of Russian aggression

10:43 06.03.2022
EU General Affairs Council reaffirms Ukraine's European perspective

EU General Affairs Council reaffirms Ukraine's European perspective

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

LATEST

As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

As result of morning shelling of Mykolaiv, eight servicemen killed, eight missing – local authorities

Vereschuk: Blocking evacuation from war zones, Russia takes hostage over 2,000 foreign students

Britain, Canada, Netherlands promise to provide Ukraine with additional defense support packages

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

Kuleba supports initiative to create Tribunal to punish leadership of Russia for aggression against Ukraine

Russia plans to intensify missile, bomb strikes on large cities of Ukraine, industrial infrastructure - General Staff of Armed Forces

Near Kyiv, 4,000 people need evacuation - adviser to interior minister

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD