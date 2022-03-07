As result of airstrike in Makariv, Kyiv region, 13 people killed – Emergency Service

Five people were rescued from under the rubble as a result of a shell hit on the territory of the state-owned enterprise Makariv bread making plant located in Makariv, Kyiv region, and the bodies of 13 killed were found, the State Emergency Service said.

"On March 7, in the town of Makariv, as a result of an airstrike, a shell hit the territory of state-owned enterprise Makariv bread making plant (not in operation). The State Emergency Service units rescued five people from the rubble and found the bodies of 13 dead," the State Emergency Service said in the Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, there were about 30 people on the territory of the plant.