17:23 07.03.2022

As result of airstrike in Makariv, Kyiv region, 13 people killed – Emergency Service

Five people were rescued from under the rubble as a result of a shell hit on the territory of the state-owned enterprise Makariv bread making plant located in Makariv, Kyiv region, and the bodies of 13 killed were found, the State Emergency Service said.

"On March 7, in the town of Makariv, as a result of an airstrike, a shell hit the territory of state-owned enterprise Makariv bread making plant (not in operation). The State Emergency Service units rescued five people from the rubble and found the bodies of 13 dead," the State Emergency Service said in the Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, there were about 30 people on the territory of the plant.

MORE ABOUT

18:29 06.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

15:52 06.03.2022
Rescuers in Vinnytsia region pull four people out of rubble in warehouse of fuels and lubricants, one died – Emergency Service

15:33 06.03.2022
At least two people died as result of missile attack on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk – local authorities

13:05 06.03.2022
Since start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 38 children died, 71 children injured – Denisova

11:12 06.03.2022
Aggressor fired mortars at civilians evacuated from Irpen, three killed, including two children – media

10:27 06.03.2022
Inhabitants of Novopskov wounded by invaders hospitalized, case opened

15:40 05.03.2022
Three people wounded during attempt to stop Russian occupants in Novopskov – Haidai

11:32 05.03.2022
Amid shelling of residential areas of Severodonetsk, 2 people killed, 8 injured – head of Luhansk administration

17:24 04.03.2022
State Emergency Service: In Markhalivka, Kyiv region, five people killed as result of shelling, including three children

13:07 04.03.2022
Three Ukrainian servicemen killed, two wounded in night attack on Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

