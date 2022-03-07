Red Cross Society of Ukraine not entitled to independently organize humanitarian corridors - statement

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society has no right to independently organize humanitarian corridors for the removal of civilians, its press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"The Red Cross Society of Ukraine does not have an independent right to organize 'green corridors', but it helps local and state authorities in coordinating the evacuation of civilians," Director General of the National Committee of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine Maksym Dotsenko, whose words are quoted in a press release, said.

He said that in some cases, the Red Cross Society of Ukraine helps local and state authorities in coordinating the evacuation of civilians, while the International Committee of the Red Cross, with the potential and appropriate contacts with all parties to the conflict, organizes "green corridors" for evacuation.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross is ready to fulfill its role of a neutral intermediary and provide support within its capabilities," the statement said.

"The Red Cross Society of Ukraine, as an absolutely neutral humanitarian organization, also notes the need for a bilateral agreement between the parties to the armed conflict for the provision of humanitarian assistance and the removal of the civilian population through 'green corridors ", the organization said.