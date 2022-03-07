Facts

15:37 07.03.2022

Desertion among occupiers becomes massive - SBU

Desertion among occupiers becomes massive - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine reports a mass desertion among the Russian military.

"Desertion among the occupiers is becoming massive - the invaders flee from the army even on the way to Ukraine," the SBU said in a telegram channel.

According to the information of the Ukrainian special service, a captured Russian technician told about the mass facts of desertion.

"His main task was to take out defective military vehicles of the Russian Federation from Ukrainian territory. He made several 'rides' from the Crimea to Kherson and Mykolaiv regions and perfectly saw the scale of desertion," the report says.

The SBU reports that, according to the captive Russian technician, many Russian soldiers are running away along the road, and even the Russian FSB, whose officers are attached to each battalion-tactical reconnaissance group, withdraw without giving specific tasks.

"The more such 'insights' in the minds of the occupiers, the closer the end of the war," the SBU said in a statement.

