15:12 07.03.2022

No humanitarian corridors in Kharkiv region yet, trust only official information - Synehubov

Head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov says that permission to create a humanitarian corridor in the region has not yet been granted.

"Kharkiv regional military administration informs that as of March 7, permission to create a humanitarian corridor on the territory of the region was not granted. Trust only official information," he wrote in the Telegram channel.

Synehubov noted that as soon as there is a decision to open humanitarian corridors, the authorities will inform the population about this.

Interfax-Ukraine
