Last OSCE SMM team to leave Ukraine

The premises of the OSCE SMM in the city of Mariupol were damaged, the last group will be evacuated, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"The mission has received reports that the SMM premises in Mariupol have been damaged by shelling. The process of temporary evacuation of all members of the international mission is almost completed. The last remaining group - the chief monitor and the senior leadership team - will now leave Ukraine," the report reads on Monday night.