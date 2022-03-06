Facts

20:45 06.03.2022

Zelensky creates delegation of Ukraine to participate in Intl Court of Justice on allegations of genocide against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the delegation of Ukraine to participate in oral hearings of the International Court of Justice on charges of genocide in accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russia).

Relevant decree No. 110/2022 of March 6 was published on the website of the head of state.

The delegation of Ukraine to participate in the hearings on March 7and 8, 2022 in The Hague, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, was approved as follows: Permanent Representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, agent of Ukraine Anton Korynevych; Director of the Department of International Law of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Delegation, Deputy Agent of Ukraine Oksana Zolotariova; Ambassador Olena Zerkal; Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

"To allow the head of the delegation to involve, in the prescribed manner, representatives of state bodies, lawyers, advisers, experts and technical workers to ensure the work of the Ukrainian delegation," the president said in the decree.

The head of the delegation was instructed to carry out, with the involvement of representatives of public agencies, the preparation and submission of procedural documents determined by the International Court of Justice, positional, evidentiary and other materials.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to provide funding for the costs associated with the participation of the Ukrainian delegation in the hearings.

In turn, Korynevych said on Facebook that Ukraine "has formed a powerful factual evidence base proving the absurdity of Russia's statements that it is acting to prevent and punish genocide.

"This is a direct violation by Russia of the 1948 Genocide Convention. Tomorrow, our team will speak in The Hague and expose the lies that underlie Russia's aggression against Ukraine. We will pretend that Ukraine's claim is acceptable and the International Court of Justice has the authority to order provisional measures and must do so without delay," he said on Facebook.

