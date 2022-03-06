Facts

19:55 06.03.2022

Kuleba calls on world to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, posting picture of 500 kg Russian bomb fell on residential building

1 min read
Kuleba calls on world to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, posting picture of 500 kg Russian bomb fell on residential building

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba once again called on the world to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft by publishing a picture of a 500-kilogram Russian bomb that fell on a residential building in Chernihiv.


"This horrific 500-kg Russian bomb fell on a residential building in Chernihiv and did not explode. Many other did, killing innocent men, women and children. Help us protect our people from Russian barbarians! Help us close the sky. Provide us with combat aircraft. Do something!" he said on Twitter on Sunday.

