Educational platforms Coursera, EdX cease cooperation with Russia, one of them freely available for Ukrainians – Shkarlet

The educational platforms Coursera and EdX are terminating cooperation with the Russian Federation, Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet has announced.

"The educational platforms Coursera and EdX cease cooperation with the Russian Federation. The leadership of both platforms is outraged by the invasion of the Russian troops and fully supports Ukraine," Shkarlet wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

According to him, Coursera for Campus cooperates with the Ministry of Education and Science and is now available to all Ukrainian institutions of higher education and students.

"This means that access to more than 5,200 courses and 2,200 projects from leading universities and Coursera partners is provided free of charge," the Minister of Education noted.

He emphasized that the Coursera platform is suspending the placement of all existing content of Russian universities and industry partners, as well as restricting access to courses, specializations and degrees, and Russian organizations will no longer be able to register on the platform and post new materials.

According to Shkarlet, the EdX platform is also imposing sanctions and immediately stopping the publication of courses on EdX offered by Russian universities.

"In order to support educational institutions and students of Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Science, together with EdX, is working to provide free access to more than 1,600 online courses and programs from the world's leading institutions and companies on the EdX Online Campus," Shkarlet said.