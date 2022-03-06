Facts

17:38 06.03.2022

Educational platforms Coursera, EdX cease cooperation with Russia, one of them freely available for Ukrainians – Shkarlet

2 min read

The educational platforms Coursera and EdX are terminating cooperation with the Russian Federation, Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet has announced.

"The educational platforms Coursera and EdX cease cooperation with the Russian Federation. The leadership of both platforms is outraged by the invasion of the Russian troops and fully supports Ukraine," Shkarlet wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

According to him, Coursera for Campus cooperates with the Ministry of Education and Science and is now available to all Ukrainian institutions of higher education and students.

"This means that access to more than 5,200 courses and 2,200 projects from leading universities and Coursera partners is provided free of charge," the Minister of Education noted.

He emphasized that the Coursera platform is suspending the placement of all existing content of Russian universities and industry partners, as well as restricting access to courses, specializations and degrees, and Russian organizations will no longer be able to register on the platform and post new materials.

According to Shkarlet, the EdX platform is also imposing sanctions and immediately stopping the publication of courses on EdX offered by Russian universities.

"In order to support educational institutions and students of Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Science, together with EdX, is working to provide free access to more than 1,600 online courses and programs from the world's leading institutions and companies on the EdX Online Campus," Shkarlet said.

Tags: #education #platforms
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:45 01.03.2022
Shkarlet calls on Bologna Follow-up Group, European Higher Education Area to exclude Russia from institutional and intergovernmental relations

Shkarlet calls on Bologna Follow-up Group, European Higher Education Area to exclude Russia from institutional and intergovernmental relations

09:19 01.03.2022
Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

15:33 26.02.2022
Ukraine's minister of education calls on intl partners to review policy of cooperation in field of education, science with Russia

Ukraine's minister of education calls on intl partners to review policy of cooperation in field of education, science with Russia

14:01 08.12.2021
Work & study: road construction students will be able to combine studying with work

Work & study: road construction students will be able to combine studying with work

09:14 23.10.2021
Education Ministry decides to switch most of universities to holidays on Oct 25 – Danilov

Education Ministry decides to switch most of universities to holidays on Oct 25 – Danilov

13:27 16.09.2021
Education Ministry explains work of educational institutions from Sept 20, 2021

Education Ministry explains work of educational institutions from Sept 20, 2021

16:54 26.08.2021
Academic year in Ukraine to start as usual from Sept 1 - Shmyhal

Academic year in Ukraine to start as usual from Sept 1 - Shmyhal

17:26 17.08.2021
International European University holds courses of thematic advanced training for doctors

International European University holds courses of thematic advanced training for doctors

12:17 05.08.2021
International European University integrated virtual reality into the development of the educational process

International European University integrated virtual reality into the development of the educational process

13:30 29.07.2021
Students of International European University conducted a social experiment: Who will help foreigners in Ukraine

Students of International European University conducted a social experiment: Who will help foreigners in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

LATEST

Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

Zelensky creates delegation of Ukraine to participate in Intl Court of Justice on allegations of genocide against Russia

Eight civilians killed in Irpin – mayor

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

UKRAINE INTRODUCES LICENSING FOR EXPORT OF WHEAT, CORN, POULTRY MEAT, CHICKEN EGGS, SUNFLOWER OIL – RESOLUTION

Zelensky, Italian PM discuss Russian nuclear terrorism

Kuleba calls on world to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, posting picture of 500 kg Russian bomb fell on residential building

Zelensky, Johnson agree on next joint steps to counter Russian aggression

UN Secretary General calls for pause in hostilities in Ukraine to evacuate population

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD