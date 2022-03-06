Facts

15:32 06.03.2022

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha

Ukraine has applied to the UN Security Council regarding the introduction of a peacekeeping contingent to guard critical industrial infrastructure, Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Sybiha said.

"Work is also underway to deprive the aggressor country, which is a member of the UN Security Council, of the right to vote. Considering the threat to critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine [nuclear power plants, chemical industry facilities], we appealed to the UN Security Council regarding the introduction of a peacekeeping contingent to protect these facilities. The aggressor country cannot block this," Sybiha said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

He also added that today the President of Ukraine signed a decree on the creation of a special legal group that will ensure Ukraine's claims in international jurisdictions regarding war crimes of the Russian Federation and their qualification as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

According to Sybiha, this group has already been formed.

"Corresponding lawsuits are being prepared. The group has already begun legal procedures. Therefore, there will definitely be punishment for the Russian Federation," he said.

Tags: #un #npp #peacekeepers
Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

