Kuleba calls on UN to increase volume of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the United Nations (UN) to increase the volume of humanitarian aid.

"Call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. We agree that Russia must immediately cease fire & allow humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. I urged UN to step up humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Discussed implementation of UNGA res ‘Russian aggression against Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, the implementation of the resolution of the UN General Assembly "Russian aggression against Ukraine" was discussed.