Facts

21:23 05.03.2022

EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

1 min read

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of the first tranche in the amount of EUR 500 million to help refugees from Ukraine, and announced the decision to grant them the right to reside in the EU for at least a year.

"The EU is providing a first tranche of EUR 500 million to help refugees, and we made sure this week that they get residency rights in the EU for at least a year. Refugees from Ukraine deserve our solidarity and support, and so do the countries that welcome them," von der Leyen said on Twitter on Saturday.

Tags: #eu #aid #financial #refugees
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:09 05.03.2022
Over past day, 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to Ukraine – Social Policy Ministry

Over past day, 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to Ukraine – Social Policy Ministry

18:22 05.03.2022
Techiia Holding allocates UAH 100 mln for Ukraine's defense needs, increases aid fund

Techiia Holding allocates UAH 100 mln for Ukraine's defense needs, increases aid fund

17:32 05.03.2022
Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

16:23 05.03.2022
Association of Real Estate Specialists resettles more than 100,000 refugees since war onset

Association of Real Estate Specialists resettles more than 100,000 refugees since war onset

22:19 04.03.2022
EU may increase number of Russian banks to be cut off from SWIFT - Borrell

EU may increase number of Russian banks to be cut off from SWIFT - Borrell

22:14 04.03.2022
Sanctions against Russia are not aimed at changing Putin's regime – Borrell

Sanctions against Russia are not aimed at changing Putin's regime – Borrell

21:40 04.03.2022
Borrell calls for creation of humanitarian corridors for ICRC in Ukraine

Borrell calls for creation of humanitarian corridors for ICRC in Ukraine

20:16 04.03.2022
Spain sends Ukraine 1,370 anti-tank weapons, military equipment – media

Spain sends Ukraine 1,370 anti-tank weapons, military equipment – media

19:06 04.03.2022
Philips Ukraine donates its products to hospitals, maternity hospitals, defense industry

Philips Ukraine donates its products to hospitals, maternity hospitals, defense industry

18:55 04.03.2022
Zelensky briefs Erdoğan on nuclear terrorism by Russia

Zelensky briefs Erdoğan on nuclear terrorism by Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF finds it difficult to assess Ukraine's financing needs, to consider Kyiv's request for $1.4 bln next week

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

LATEST

Kyiv receives 12 Starlink devices to ensure operation of the city's critical infrastructure – Klitschko

IBM completely withdraws from Russian market – Fedorov

Russian plane drops bombs on military camp in Kharkiv, killing four servicemen – National Guard

IMF finds it difficult to assess Ukraine's financing needs, to consider Kyiv's request for $1.4 bln next week

Zelensky, US Congress reps discuss situation in Ukraine, threat to nuclear facilities

Arestovych calls on territorial defense of western regions to stop blocking transit on roads

PrivatBank transfers 28 bln dividends to national budget over 2021

Adobe Inc. stops new sales in Russia – Tkachenko

Yulia Tymoshenko urges to close sky over Ukraine

City Council appeals to intl community to close sky over Ukraine – Klitschko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD