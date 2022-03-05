EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of the first tranche in the amount of EUR 500 million to help refugees from Ukraine, and announced the decision to grant them the right to reside in the EU for at least a year.

"The EU is providing a first tranche of EUR 500 million to help refugees, and we made sure this week that they get residency rights in the EU for at least a year. Refugees from Ukraine deserve our solidarity and support, and so do the countries that welcome them," von der Leyen said on Twitter on Saturday.