Over past day, 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to Ukraine – Social Policy Ministry

Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Maryna Lazebna said that 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

"We have simplified all possible procedures for providers and recipients of humanitarian assistance so that it arrives on time. Customs, logistics warehouses are working at full capacity. Regional military-civilian administrations and coordinating headquarters have developed algorithms for working with humanitarian aid from disseminating information abroad about needs, crossing the border, processing at logistics warehouses to interacting with non-governmental humanitarian organizations and logistics by Ukraine, which is necessary to deliver the cargo to the point where it is needed," the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy said in a statement.

It is noted that as a result, the volume of assistance is growing daily.

So, if on March 3, some 2,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid were received, then on March 4 – already 3,500 tonnes.

"These are food, clothing, personal hygiene products, medicines and medical equipment, and other goods necessary to meet the vital needs of people who were forced to change their place of residence, affected by military operations, and also joined the territorial defense," the message says.