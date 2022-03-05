Some 638 children from vulnerable groups, accompanying people from Odesa region evacuated to Poland

The Ministry of Social Policy says that 638 children from vulnerable groups and accompanying persons from Odesa region were evacuated to Poland.

"Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna said that the evacuation to Poland of the largest group to date, which includes 576 children from vulnerable groups and 62 accompanying people, has been successfully completed," the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy said.

It is noted that the group includes: orphans, children deprived of parental care, children from institutional educational and social institutions, as well as from foster families and family-type orphanages.

"This time we worried the most, because such a large number of children, high risks of information leakage and, accordingly, the possible danger of disrupting the evacuation. But children from Odesa region were gathered in small groups, only then they were united and safely transported by a train specially formed for these needs. To avoid publicity and crowds, the border crossing took place at night. Today, all children are placed on the territory of Poland in pre-agreed places, provided with everything necessary," the message says.