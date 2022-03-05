Blinken, Morawiecki discuss support for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed issues of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, in particular, refugees who are being accepted by the Polish side.

"Met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss the strong U.S.-Polish ties and our stalwart support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, so many of whom are being generously hosted by our Polish Allies," Blinken said on Twitter Saturday.