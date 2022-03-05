Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

The Russian army continues its offensive operation in Ukraine, but the enemy is losing its offensive potential, and therefore continues shelling civilian infrastructure, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday.

"The enemy continues the offensive operation against Ukraine. In connection with the unsuccessful actions of the units of the Russian Armed Forces, they continue criminal actions to shell civilian infrastructure, which leads to numerous losses of the civilian population," the report says.

It clarifies that the Russian army continues to focus its main efforts on encircling the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, reaching the administrative borders in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, creating a land corridor from the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, but is gradually losing its offensive potential.