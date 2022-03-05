Facts

16:23 05.03.2022

Association of Real Estate Specialists resettles more than 100,000 refugees since war onset

2 min read

The realtors of the offices of the Association of Real Estate Specialists (Realtors) of Ukraine in the western regions of the country provided free assistance in the resettlement of more than 100,000 refugees from other regions during the 10 days of the war, the Association President Yuriy Pita said.

"Western Ukrainian cities are overflowing with applications for resettlement, although there have been no vacant places for five days. Realtors coordinate the resettlement in schools, social infrastructure facilities, dormitories, but even there are not enough places," he told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, realtors, together with local authorities, prevent unjustified price increases for rental housing. At the same time, more than a third of apartment owners in regional centers have rented housing for free.

In addition, realtors of cities in the epicenter of hostilities and bombing are actively volunteering, joining the territorial defense units. Volunteers-realtors have already collected material and monetary assistance in the amount of more than UAH 1 million, according to preliminary data of the Association.

Also, the Association, together with the State Property Fund, is working to identify suspicious tenants, possible saboteurs, the president of the association added.

"Ukraine has united in trouble, everyone is working and helping those who need help for the sake of victory," Pita said.

The Association of Real Estate Specialists (Realtors) of Ukraine is the leading profile public organization of the country, uniting representatives from 25 regions of the country in 32 cities. It was created in 1995. More than 2,000 professional realtors are its members. Branches are open in almost all regions of the country.

Tags: #refugees #placement
