Tax revenues to state budget on March 3 amount to UAH 35.6 bln – tax service

Tax revenues to the general fund of the state budget on March 3 amounted to UAH 35.6 billion, the State Tax Service of Ukraine has reported.

"UAH 35.6 billion were transferred to the general fund of the state budget per day," the ministry said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

Earlier, the tax authorities reported that on March 1, the income of the general fund due to tax revenues was replenished by UAH 5.1 billion. Information on receipts on March 2 was not available.

According to the Ministry of Finance, tax revenues target in February was met by 110.1%, or UAH 4.4 billion more than the plan and amounted to UAH 48.6 billion, in particular UAH 12.6 billion from personal income tax, UAH 12.3 billion from VAT (UAH 24.4 billion collected, UAH 12.1 billion reimbursed from the budget), UAH 8.3 billion UAH 8.3 billion from corporate income tax, UAH 6.3 billion from subsoil use royalty, UAH 4.3 billion from excise tax on manufactured goods in Ukraine.