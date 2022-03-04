NBU allows traveling abroad with amounts over EUR 10,000 without supporting documents

During martial law, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) abolished the requirement to provide supporting documents of banks for withdrawing cash from accounts and buying banking metals when crossing the border with currency values worth more than EUR 10,000 (in equivalent), the press service of the regulator reported on Friday.

The regulator adopted the relevant changes by NBU Board Resolution No. 36 dated March 4, 2022, which was published on the website of the Central Bank and comes into force from today.

The press service said that the declaration of currency in the amount of more than EUR 10,000 remains valid.

In addition, the NBU allowed Ukrainians to transfer funds in foreign currency to state humanitarian aid accounts.

The regulator also allowed the transfer of funds from the accounts of residents of Russia and Belarus to the special account of the NBU to raise funds to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the accounts of the Cabinet of Ministers and other government agencies for humanitarian assistance.

The document also allowed banks to buy cash hryvnia in foreign financial institutions for noncash foreign currency in the amount of up to EUR 1 million per day (equivalent).