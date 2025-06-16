Review and forecast of the hryvnia exchange rate against key currencies by KYT Group analysts

Issue No. 1 – June 2025

The purpose of this review is to provide an analysis of the current situation on the Ukrainian currency market and a forecast of the hryvnia exchange rate against key currencies based on the latest data. We consider the current conditions, market dynamics, key influencing factors, and likely scenarios.

Analysis of the current situation on the Ukrainian currency market

The first half of June 2025 saw a continuation of the trend of relative stability in Ukraine's currency market in the absence of sharp shocks, significant changes, or unexpected exchange rate jumps. At the same time, the market remains in a mode of cautious anticipation on the part of both consumers and operators.

The US dollar exchange rate remains within a controlled range, showing minimal changes within the so-called floating stability. This was made possible by the systemic influence of key factors: high foreign exchange reserves, subdued consumer demand, moderate business activity, and predictable foreign exchange supply.

The euro continued its wave-like dynamics in June, with a tendency to return to growth after a slight correction in May. High sensitivity to the global context, structural demand for the euro in business operations, as well as intensified discussions in Europe on enhancing the role of the euro in the global dimension as a counterweight to the dollar, all keep the EUR/UAH pair in a zone of increased volatility and force us to monitor the EUR/USD pair.

Global context

The first significant signal in June was the European Central Bank's 25 basis point cut in its base interest rate — the first easing since the start of its tight anti-inflation cycle. The decision was expected and had already been partially priced in, which explains the lack of immediate impact on the euro exchange rate.

At the same time, this move could open a potential cycle of rate cuts in the EU, which could affect the euro's position in the longer term, especially if the US Federal Reserve remains more conservative. This could create a yield differential in favor of the dollar, potentially reducing the euro's attractiveness to investors and putting pressure on its exchange rate against the dollar. In such a scenario, the euro risks losing some of its gains in the longer term.

At the same time, the Fed's key rate remains unchanged in the US, and the institution itself is not giving any clear signals of a reduction by the end of the summer. The market perceives this as a sign of internal uncertainty. Forecasting is complicated by the so-called Donald Trump factor, who often makes controversial statements or takes actions that are met with legal opposition, although the general direction of his political approach is already clear, which is a source of new risk expectations: the preservation of a protectionist course, the weakening of the institutional independence of the Fed, and radical financial initiatives. All of these factors, including internal socio-political opposition in the US to the new president's policies, are fueling a long-term trend of gradual erosion of unconditional trust in the dollar.

Thus, despite the absence of immediate consequences, the positional struggle between the world's two key currencies, the dollar and the euro, is entering a new phase of strategic review.

Internal context

The National Bank of Ukraine continued its gradual currency liberalization, expanding the list of permitted transactions for banks and businesses. This is evidence of the stabilisation of the domestic currency market, but the real effect of these changes will be assessed not only by the volume of repatriated income, but also by the reaction of potential investors — whether they consider such changes a signal to return capital to Ukraine.

On the other hand, the streamlining of transactions with foreign currency-denominated government bonds, which allowed businesses to circumvent the NBU's restrictions on currency purchases, is a clear indication of the national regulator's desire to maintain control over currency transactions and close loopholes for its quasi-legal flow through various channels.

The structure and volume of international support for 2026 remain a key factor of long-term uncertainty. The lack of guarantees of long-term international financing and Ukraine's unclear implementation of its commitments or their questionable effectiveness could create a dangerous mix of fiscal risks and put pressure on exchange rate expectations. The market and players are naturally beginning to factor these factors into their scenarios.

This may be reflected not only in currency forecasts, but also in the pricing of importers and producers, taking into account the further devaluation of the hryvnia and the desire of the population and businesses to accumulate foreign currency, which will have a wide range of long-term consequences for the stability of the national currency and macroeconomic indicators.

Overall, the situation on the currency market remains calm, but the role of forecast factors is growing, primarily global political risks and long-term expectations regarding financial support. The Ukrainian market is increasingly living in a format of strategic balancing between current stability and future uncertainty.

US dollar exchange rate: dynamics and analysis

In June, the dollar exchange rate against the hryvnia remained stable with a slight downward trend. Over the past 30 days, the average selling rate of the dollar in banks remained at 41.75–41.78 UAH/USD. The buying rate fluctuated around 41.15–41.22 UAH/USD, while the official NBU rate was around 41.50–41.55 UAH/USD.

Over the past week, there has been a slight decline in all three key indicators: the official exchange rate returned to 41.447 UAH/USD, the buying rate to 41.16 UAH/USD, and the selling rate to 41.70 UAH/USD.

The main focus is on spreads: the selling rate has been “pressed” against the official NBU rate for most of the last period, while the buying rate shows greater deviation from it and is moving lower. This indicates that stable demand for cash currency from the population and businesses remains, while operators are reluctant to buy dollars at a higher price. This is evidence that currency market operators do not expect the exchange rate to rise beyond the usual small fluctuations and are not factoring a risk or panic premium into the dollar price. This market behavior signals calm and balance, moderate liquidity, and the absence of psychological pressure factors.

Key influencing factors:

Restrained demand for cash currency : traditional summer seasonality, reduced business activity, and the tax period are partially reducing pressure on the exchange rate.

: traditional summer seasonality, reduced business activity, and the tax period are partially reducing pressure on the exchange rate. Stable NBU policy : the NBU exchange rate fluctuates minimally and remains a relevant benchmark for the market.

: the NBU exchange rate fluctuates minimally and remains a relevant benchmark for the market. Relative stability of reserves and absence of sharp negative signals regarding external financing: reduce speculative expectations and are an effective safeguard against pressure on the currency market from psychological factors and speculative demand.

Forecast:

Short term (2–4 weeks) : the dollar exchange rate is expected to remain within the range of 41.10–41.80 UAH/USD, without significant spreads.

: the dollar exchange rate is expected to remain within the range of 41.10–41.80 UAH/USD, without significant spreads. Medium term (2–4 months) : likely return to the range of 42.00–42.50 UAH/USD in the event of increased imports, growth in budget expenditures, or acceleration of inflation.

: likely return to the range of 42.00–42.50 UAH/USD in the event of increased imports, growth in budget expenditures, or acceleration of inflation. Long term (6+ months): the baseline scenario is a gradual devaluation of the hryvnia to 43.00–45.00 UAH/USD amid a possible shortage of external financing in 2026 and pressure on the budget.

Euro exchange rate: dynamics and analysis

In June, the euro continued its clear upward trend against the hryvnia, remaining the most volatile currency pair on the Ukrainian market. Over the last 30 calendar days, the euro has grown steadily: the average selling rate in banks rose from 46.90 UAH to 48.20–48.30 UAH/EUR as of mid-June. The sharpest movement occurred between June 12 and 13, when the market selling rate jumped by more than 50 kopecks at once and was “caught up” by the official NBU rate the next day. This phenomenon indicates the synchronization of the market and the regulator not only in expectations regarding the further strengthening of the euro, but also in setting prices on the market and the official exchange rate indicator. At the same time, the euro purchase rate by currency market operators showed a more gradual dynamic and did not repeat the growth rate of the selling rate.

As a result, there was a noticeable widening of the spread between buying and selling: from 60–70 kopecks to over 1 UAH. This gap is an indicator of increased nervousness among market operators: in conditions of volatility, financial institutions are trying to protect themselves from exchange rate risks by setting an additional margin as an indicator of expected instability.

Forecast:

• Short term (2–4 weeks): high chances of consolidation within 47.80–48.50 UAH/EUR with situational fluctuations depending on the actions of the NBU, external news, and market sentiment.

• Medium term (2–4 months): in the absence of external shocks, the euro has the potential to grow to 49.00–49.50 UAH/EUR, especially given the structural demand in Ukraine, the transition of many contracts to the euro, and the population's focus on the new El Dorado, which may bring an exchange rate premium and justify expectations for long-term growth in savings.

• Long term (6+ months): The euro retains its potential for further strengthening, especially in the context of a global restructuring of currency priorities and the internal reorientation of Ukrainian business. However, volatility will remain high, so it is recommended to constantly monitor the share of this currency in portfolios. Given the combination of many factors of uncertainty, we are not publishing a long-term forecast for the euro exchange rate.

Recommendations for businesses and investors

The first half of June shows continued stability in the currency market in the dollar segment and a return to wave-like dynamics in the euro/hryvnia pair. All this is happening against the backdrop of gradual currency liberalization in Ukraine and a new phase of global investor confidence shifting between the dollar and the euro. In such an environment, currency strategy should remain flexible, adaptable, and calculated for several different scenarios.

Liquidity is paramount. All currency assets should be held in instruments that allow for quick response. Term deposits, bonds without early exit options, or pegs to a single currency are potential traps. In the coming months, the focus should be on preserving the ability to maneuver quickly rather than on returns.

The euro — rapid growth has given way to cautious turbulence. After a noticeable jump in June, the market has already factored in most of the news and events significant for the eurozone. If you need to reformat the share of this currency in your portfolio, it is better to do so gradually as spreads narrow.

The dollar remains an important element of protection. Current stability does not mean that the dollar has lost its functions and appeal. On the contrary, in the medium and long term, it is worth keeping it in your portfolio: in the fall or winter, a devaluation trend is likely for the hryvnia, which will reward patient dollar holders with strong nerves.

Spreads are the main marker for decisions. If spreads are stable in the USD/UAH pair, they are widening again in the EUR/UAH pair. This indicates a return of nervousness and uncertainty: when operators build additional margins into the exchange rate, it is a signal not to rush. When the spread narrows, it is time to analyze the entry point.

Fixed currency benchmarks are prohibited. The exchange rate predictability of recent weeks is not a basis for routine actions or excessive optimism. Continue to work with 3–4 exchange rate scenarios and test how your asset structure will perform under each of them.

Hryvnia — do not hold more than necessary. It is stable for now, but excessive accumulation of hryvnia creates risks. Hryvnia holdings in excess of operating reserves should be converted into any of the reliable currencies or instruments pegged to them.

Currency liberalization is more of a signal than a call to action. The NBU's signals about easing restrictions are important, but so far this is more of a symbolic step. The real effect will be noticeable closer to the fall. Investors and businesses should not only monitor liberalization steps but also bear in mind the possibility of the regulator reversing its actions if the exchange rate scenario forces it to return to restrictions. It may be worth considering switching to currency instruments that are least dependent on government actions, such as cash or stablecoins based on reliable currencies.

This material has been prepared by the company's analysts and reflects their expert, analytical, and professional judgment. The information presented in this review is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation for action.

The company and its analysts make no representations and assume no responsibility for any consequences arising from the use of this information.

All information is provided “as is,” without any additional guarantees of completeness, commitment to timeliness, or updates or additions. Users of this material should independently assess the risks and make informed decisions based on their own assessment and analysis of the situation from various available sources that they themselves consider sufficiently qualified.

Before making any investment decisions, we recommend consulting with an independent financial advisor.

