20:29 03.03.2022

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed that Ukraine does not seize foreign territories and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave Ukrainian soil or sit down at the negotiating table.

Answering the question of foreign journalists whether Ukraine is ready to "provide any guarantees to the Russian Federation," Zelensky said that Ukraine does not threaten or attack anyone.

"Guarantees for what? We are not attacking Russia, we are not going to attack it. What guarantee? Are we in NATO? No, we are not. Do we have nuclear weapons? No, we don't. What should I say? Whom should I give something to? You see, the fact is that this is also an information bomb that everyone is talking about. What to give, Lord? What do you want from us? Get off our land. If you don't want to leave now, sit down at the negotiating table. I am free. Sit with me, but not at 30 meters, as with Macron, Scholz, etc. I'm your neighbor, I don't need to be kept at 30 meters, I don't bite, I'm a normal man. Sit with me, talk to me, what are you afraid of? We do not threaten anyone, we are not terrorists. We do not seize banks and we do not seize foreign lands," Zelensky said, speaking to Western media representatives on Thursday.

