Facts

19:53 03.03.2022

Govt starts working on creation of four funds for restoration of Ukraine - Shmyhal

2 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the government is starting to work on the creation of four funds, the money of which will be used to restore Ukraine.

"The truth will out and we will never give up. Therefore, already now, on behalf of the president of Ukraine, the government is starting to work on the creation of four funds. The money from these funds will be used to restore Ukraine," Shmyhal said on Thursday evening.

According to him, the first is the Fund for the Restoration of Destroyed Property and Infrastructure.

"We will restore everything that the Russian invaders destroyed. Every house, every apartment, every school, every kindergarten and hospital! Every bridge and road!" the prime minister said.

The second is the Fund for Renewal and Transformation of the Economy.

"We will ask our partners to accept the so-called Ukrainian Marshall Plan for us. We need not just to restore the economy, we will build a new European country," he added.

The third is the Debt Service and Repayment Fund.

"Ukraine today, despite the war, fulfills all its obligations. On March 1, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine made a coupon payment in the amount of $292 million on eurobonds. But we believe that the world should help and support Ukraine, realizing the burden that lies on us today," Shmyhal said.

"And the fourth is the fund to support the affected business. We all see how many entrepreneurs and companies help our military, doctors, and ordinary Ukrainians today. Everyone united for a common goal - to drive the enemy out of our land. And we understand that our task is to help businesses return to normal work, normal life, normal existence," the prime minister summed up.

Tags: #restoration #funds
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:27 03.03.2022
Measures being taken in Severodonetsk to restore heat, water supply as quickly as possible – city administration head

Measures being taken in Severodonetsk to restore heat, water supply as quickly as possible – city administration head

17:20 02.03.2022
Ukrgasbank will transfer UAH 350 mln of profit to help Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrgasbank will transfer UAH 350 mln of profit to help Armed Forces of Ukraine

18:50 01.03.2022
Digital broadcasting of number of TV channels restored – Dpty Head of President's Office

Digital broadcasting of number of TV channels restored – Dpty Head of President's Office

13:57 29.10.2021
Zelensky instructs Shkarlet to develop program for restoration of Ukraine's research fleet

Zelensky instructs Shkarlet to develop program for restoration of Ukraine's research fleet

17:24 03.09.2021
Ministry of Digital Transformation working on creating 'Fund of Funds' for it projects in Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation working on creating 'Fund of Funds' for it projects in Ukraine

15:41 22.05.2021
Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

16:27 15.03.2021
Active work on Big restoration project starts in March - Tkachenko

Active work on Big restoration project starts in March - Tkachenko

12:39 19.07.2019
Almost all UAH 622 mln in campaign funds received from political parties

Almost all UAH 622 mln in campaign funds received from political parties

13:01 25.04.2019
NATO member countries increasing support to Ukraine through trust funds

NATO member countries increasing support to Ukraine through trust funds

13:22 26.01.2019
Only five candidates for presidency in Ukraine open election funds – Voters Committee

Only five candidates for presidency in Ukraine open election funds – Voters Committee

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Rada introduces criminal liability for collaborationism – Stefanchuk

Zelensky: Erdogan one of few leaders who has opportunity to convey to Russian president understanding it is necessary to end war

LATEST

Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

ICC prosecutor accepts evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops continue retaining defensive in all directions – AFU General Staff

Macron announces his intention to continue dialogue with Putin in attempt to end war

Special Communications Service denies fake about new marks on Google maps helping Russian invaders to shell Ukrainian cities

At least two residents wounded after Russian invaders enter Energodar - Orlov

Zelensky to Putin: Sit down with me, talk, we don't threaten anyone, we are not terrorists, we don't seize other lands

As a result of air strikes on Chernihiv, bodies of 33 dead, 18 injured removed from rubble, rescue work suspended due to shelling - Emergency Service

Ukrzaliznytsia delivers humanitarian goods by passenger trains to surrounded Ukrainian cities free of charge

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD