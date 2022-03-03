Govt starts working on creation of four funds for restoration of Ukraine - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the government is starting to work on the creation of four funds, the money of which will be used to restore Ukraine.

"The truth will out and we will never give up. Therefore, already now, on behalf of the president of Ukraine, the government is starting to work on the creation of four funds. The money from these funds will be used to restore Ukraine," Shmyhal said on Thursday evening.

According to him, the first is the Fund for the Restoration of Destroyed Property and Infrastructure.

"We will restore everything that the Russian invaders destroyed. Every house, every apartment, every school, every kindergarten and hospital! Every bridge and road!" the prime minister said.

The second is the Fund for Renewal and Transformation of the Economy.

"We will ask our partners to accept the so-called Ukrainian Marshall Plan for us. We need not just to restore the economy, we will build a new European country," he added.

The third is the Debt Service and Repayment Fund.

"Ukraine today, despite the war, fulfills all its obligations. On March 1, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine made a coupon payment in the amount of $292 million on eurobonds. But we believe that the world should help and support Ukraine, realizing the burden that lies on us today," Shmyhal said.

"And the fourth is the fund to support the affected business. We all see how many entrepreneurs and companies help our military, doctors, and ordinary Ukrainians today. Everyone united for a common goal - to drive the enemy out of our land. And we understand that our task is to help businesses return to normal work, normal life, normal existence," the prime minister summed up.