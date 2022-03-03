UNICEF announces collection of EUR400 mln to help Ukrainian population

UNICEF on Thursday announced the need to raise EUR400 million to provide assistance to the population of Ukraine, European media reported.

According to UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Europe Philippe Cori, the funds are needed for emergency needs due to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

"We need to mobilize teams (to provide assistance), it is becoming increasingly difficult for Ukrainians to get help," he said.

According to Cori, if hostilities in Ukraine do not stop, the number of Ukrainian refugees could reach 4 million people.