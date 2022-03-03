Rada asks UN, Red Cross and European Parliament to ensure protection of civilians from armed attacks

The Ukrainian parliament asks the UN, the Red Cross and the European Parliament to protect civilians from armed attacks by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, said First Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko.

"The Ukrainian parliament has appealed to the UN, the Red Cross, the European Parliament, international organizations and foreign governments to immediately ensure the protection of civilians from armed attacks by Russia," Korniyenko said on Twitter on Thursday.

The First Deputy Speaker said that this resolution was adopted at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.