PM Garibashvili signs Georgia's request to join EU

Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili has signed Georgia's application to be admitted to the European Union.

"Today is a historic day for our country. Georgia is now close to the European Union like never before. Since 2014, when we signed the association agreement with the European Union, we have consistently fulfilled all assumed obligations, making progress in forging close ties with the European Union in legal, economic and political issues," Garibashvili said.

Georgia seeks to become "a full-fledged member of the European family," he said.