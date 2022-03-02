Facts

19:52 02.03.2022

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

The first published nomination for gas transit across Ukraine on March 3 is 109.5 million cubic meters, according to Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine data.

In other words transit capacity utilization will again be high. The nomination is adjusted throughout the day and that for Wednesday is currently 109.3 mcm.

European buyers have requested more gas from Gazprom after sanctions against Russia sent gas prices soaring: gas is trading at $1,825 per thousand cubic meters at the TTF hub.

Apart from the Ukraine crisis, gas prices have risen in Europe due to an abrupt drop in temperatures this week and in wind power generation.

