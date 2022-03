Korea plans to take active part in sanctions pressure on Russia – Kuleba

Korea strongly condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine and plans to take an active part in sanctions pressure on Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after talks with Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yon.

"The Republic of Korea strongly condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine and plans to take active part in sanctions pressure on Russia. Korean friends provide Ukraine with humanitarian assistance. Grateful for standing by Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Wednesday.