Kyiv sends humanitarian aid to Bucha – Klitschko

Humanitarian aid was sent from the Ukrainian capital to the city of Bucha (Kyiv region), Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"I inform you that Kyiv has sent humanitarian aid to the city of Bucha, which is defending itself from Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv. The inhabitants of Bucha, which is being destroyed by the enemy, were sent medicines, dressings, hygiene products and baby food," Klitschko said in a video message on Wednesday.

He also thanked the Red Cross organization, which delivered the said aid to Kyiv.