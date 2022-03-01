Facts

19:24 01.03.2022

Shmyhal: Russia shoots memory of Holocaust victims, tries to deprive us of our voice

1 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal calls on the world not to be silent after Russia's missile attack on the Kyiv TV tower and the Babyn Yar Memorial Center.

"Never again? Just now Russia launched a powerful missile strike on the Babyn Yar Memorial Centre and TV tower. Civilians were killed. Russia shoots the memory of Holocaust victims, tries to deprive us of our voice, destroys the Ukrainians," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

As reported, as of 18:00, as a result of the shelling of the Kyiv television tower in Shevchenkivsky district, 5 people were killed and 5 people were injured.

Tags: #tv #shelling #pm #tower
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:43 01.03.2022
Denysenko: Aggressor did not hit TV tower, shells hit control room building, not far from monument to Victims of Babyn Yar

Denysenko: Aggressor did not hit TV tower, shells hit control room building, not far from monument to Victims of Babyn Yar

20:19 01.03.2022
Police document Russia's war crime on fact of shelling of Mariupol center

Police document Russia's war crime on fact of shelling of Mariupol center

20:09 01.03.2022
Passers-by killed in attack on Kyiv TV tower – Klitschko

Passers-by killed in attack on Kyiv TV tower – Klitschko

19:02 01.03.2022
After shelling of TV tower in Kyiv several employees, guards injured – State Special Communications Service

After shelling of TV tower in Kyiv several employees, guards injured – State Special Communications Service

18:48 01.03.2022
After shelling Dorohozhytska Street in Kyiv administrative building on fire, 5 people evacuated – National Police

After shelling Dorohozhytska Street in Kyiv administrative building on fire, 5 people evacuated – National Police

18:34 01.03.2022
Five killed, five more injured in attack on Kyiv TV tower – State Emergency Service

Five killed, five more injured in attack on Kyiv TV tower – State Emergency Service

18:06 01.03.2022
No one wounded during shelling of TV tower in Kyiv, Kyiv residents asked to temporarily use regional TV channels

No one wounded during shelling of TV tower in Kyiv, Kyiv residents asked to temporarily use regional TV channels

17:41 01.03.2022
Interior Ministry: TV tower broadcaster's control room hit, channels not to work for some time

Interior Ministry: TV tower broadcaster's control room hit, channels not to work for some time

17:19 01.03.2022
Russian troops attack Kyiv TV tower – Gerashchenko

Russian troops attack Kyiv TV tower – Gerashchenko

17:09 01.03.2022
After air strike on residential building in Kharkiv 8 people killed, 6 injured – State Emergency Service

After air strike on residential building in Kharkiv 8 people killed, 6 injured – State Emergency Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Biden discuss sanctions against Russia, defense assistance to Ukraine

Kuleba: Nazis killed 33,000 Jews at Babyn Yar, 80 years later Russian Nazis strike this same land

Russia preparing provocation to justify deployment of Belarusian troops along Pinsk-Ivanava-Drahichyn route

After shelling of TV tower in Kyiv several employees, guards injured – State Special Communications Service

Digital broadcasting of number of TV channels restored – Dpty Head of President's Office

LATEST

Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful ceasefire talks can begin - Zelensky in his interview with Reuters

German Chancellor, ECB President discuss correctness of sanctions against Russia, speaks with Zelensky

NATO should work out common security guarantees for Ukraine if they not ready to grant membership – Zelensky

Migration Service temporarily suspends provision of administrative services

Kyivstar restores network in Irpin, resumes work of fixed Internet

Shurma urges citizens to pay with payment cards due to difficulties with cash delivery

Ukrzaliznytsia opens its warehouse in Lviv to collect, send humanitarian aid

Shkarlet calls on Bologna Follow-up Group, European Higher Education Area to exclude Russia from institutional and intergovernmental relations

NBU opens account for humanitarian purposes to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

Ukrposhta limits movement of mobile branches in villages to save fuel for payment of pensions, subsidies on March 5

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD