Shmyhal: Russia shoots memory of Holocaust victims, tries to deprive us of our voice

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal calls on the world not to be silent after Russia's missile attack on the Kyiv TV tower and the Babyn Yar Memorial Center.

"Never again? Just now Russia launched a powerful missile strike on the Babyn Yar Memorial Centre and TV tower. Civilians were killed. Russia shoots the memory of Holocaust victims, tries to deprive us of our voice, destroys the Ukrainians," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

As reported, as of 18:00, as a result of the shelling of the Kyiv television tower in Shevchenkivsky district, 5 people were killed and 5 people were injured.