Zelensky: Why repeat 'Never again' for 80 years if world remains silent when bomb falls on Babyn Yar?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the missile attack on the territory where the Babyn Yar memorial complex is located, which killed five people, a repetition of history.

"To the world: what is the point of saying 'never again' for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least five killed. History repeating," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.