ICRC says it needs EUR 243 mln to help Ukrainians

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has announced the collection of funds for the victims of military operations of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, according to French-language media.

The humanitarian organization estimates that the goal is to raise EUR 243 million.

"Escalation of the conflict in Ukraine has caused severe damage," ICRC director general Robert Mardini said.

For its part, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, in connection with the events in Ukraine, called for the collection of another EUR 97 million to provide assistance to national organizations under the Red Cross to support 2 million people who need it.