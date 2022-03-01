Kuleba: Ukraine to decide on its position, will prepare for anew meeting with Russia if necessary

The Ukrainian delegation will decide on its position and, if necessary, will prepare for a new meeting with the Russian delegation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We are now analyzing what happened yesterday, the declared positions, the president is fully informed to the smallest detail about the conversation that took place yesterday. We will determine our position, and then we will, if necessary, prepare for a new meeting. We believe that such a meeting should take place, because Ukraine believes in diplomacy and we are ready for a diplomatic solution to this conflict," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The minister stressed that under no circumstances will the Ukrainian delegation go to the talks if the Russian Federation only plans to announce its ultimatums.

"Negotiations are negotiations, and we will talk and look for solutions. But we will not comply with Russian ultimatums, whims," Kuleba said.