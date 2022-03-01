'Lublin Triangle' culture ministers intend to exclude Russia from intl organizations – declaration

The ministers of culture of the Lublin Triangle countries have signed a declaration of intent to develop cultural routes Ukraine-Poland-Lithuania.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine press service, this will help expand the scope of cooperation between countries, create additional conditions for the implementation of common projects, the development of cultural routes between countries, as well as the implementation of other initiatives in the culture sector.

"We are told that we are brothers with Russia. I totally object. And why do we need this 'brotherhood' when we have such friends as Lithuania and Poland. Which have been with us for centuries and remain now. In particular, they supported our country in military support and in relation to financial sanctions against Russia. But here's what's important now: the signed declaration recognizes Russia as an aggressor country waging an open war against Ukraine, and condemns the actions of Russia that threaten the cultural heritage and cultural values ​​of Ukraine," the ministry's press service said, citing Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.

It is noted that from now on the countries will: make every possible effort to exclude Russia from international organizations, committees and programs in the culture and information policy, including UNESCO; have a common position in the international arena aimed at countering Russian aggression against Ukraine; develop cultural routes within the three countries aimed at popularizing the cultural and historical heritage of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, especially for young people; will encourage historical research on the common pages of the history of the three countries; will encourage cooperation in documentation, protection and promotion of the common tangible cultural heritage, with the conviction of the joint responsibility of the participants for its protection and preservation; jointly produce audiovisual content to promote the cultural and historical heritage of the three countries; promote the exchange of experience and best practices in the development and implementation of cultural policy, as well as European integration in culture; promote the establishment and development of contacts between cultural institutions and cultural professionals for mutual training and advanced training, with particular emphasis on young cultural professionals; to implement joint exhibitions of art, museum, research, security, library and archival projects.