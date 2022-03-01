Russian, Belarusian figure skaters banned from intl competitions due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine

The International Skating Union (ISU) has decided to remove the skaters representing Russia and Belarus from competitions held under its auspices.

"Following the recommendation of the IOC (International Olympic Committee), in order to protect the integrity of figure skating competitions and the safety of all participants in international tournaments, the ISU Board agreed that until further notice no skaters from Russia and Belarus can be invited or allowed to participate in international figure skating competitions, including the ISU championships," the ISU said in a statement posted on the union's website.

Similar sanctions have been imposed on officials of the two countries.

This decision is explained by the situation in Ukraine.