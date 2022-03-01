Facts

09:58 01.03.2022

EU imposes sanctions on Kremlin spokesman Peskov, another 25 Russians – Official Journal

1 min read

The European Union imposed sanctions on Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, and Alfa Group owners Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven on Monday, according to a publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

In all, the sanctions are imposed on 26 Russians, including main Severstal owner Alexei Mordashov, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Transneft head Nikolai Tokarev, and businessman Sergei Roldugin.

The Sogas insurance company is also blacklisted.

The sanctions take effect the day the relevant document in published in the Official Journal of the European Union, i.e. on February 28.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Construction, Housing and Utilities Minister Irek Faizullin, and Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev are also under sanctions.

Promsvyazbank Chairman and CEO Pyotr Fradkov is blacklisted, too.

There are restrictive measures on film director, actor Tigran Keosayan and journalists Olga Skabeyeva, Modest Kolerov, Roman Babayan, Yevgeny Prilepin, Anton Krasovsky and Arkady Mamontov.

The sanctions apply to Black Sea Fleet First Deputy Commander Sergei Pinchuk, Southern Military District Commander Alexei Avdeyev, Southern Military District Deputy Commander Rustam Muradov, and Commander of the Southern Military District's 8th Guards Combined-Arms Army Andrei Sychevoi.

Tags: #russia #eu #sanctions #persons
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:28 01.03.2022
Technical stage of synchronization of Ukraine's energy grid with European one to last about two weeks – Energy Ministry

Technical stage of synchronization of Ukraine's energy grid with European one to last about two weeks – Energy Ministry

10:58 01.03.2022
PMs of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia urges leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels – Tkachenko

PMs of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia urges leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels – Tkachenko

10:41 01.03.2022
From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

10:32 01.03.2022
Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

10:17 01.03.2022
Kyiv defenders inflict irreparable losses on enemy, many Russian equipment abandoned, even more burned – Kyiv defense commander

Kyiv defenders inflict irreparable losses on enemy, many Russian equipment abandoned, even more burned – Kyiv defense commander

10:10 01.03.2022
Russian, Belarusian figure skaters banned from intl competitions due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Russian, Belarusian figure skaters banned from intl competitions due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine

09:52 01.03.2022
EBA urges to stop business with Russia

EBA urges to stop business with Russia

09:47 01.03.2022
NHL suspends relations with Russia

NHL suspends relations with Russia

09:32 01.03.2022
Japanese Foreign Ministry announces sanctions on Russian leadership, companies

Japanese Foreign Ministry announces sanctions on Russian leadership, companies

09:28 01.03.2022
Ukraine to receive 70 combat aircraft from partners – Ukraine's Air Force Command

Ukraine to receive 70 combat aircraft from partners – Ukraine's Air Force Command

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

Over 70 people died in Okhtyrka amid shelling of military unit by Russian military – head of regional state administration

Two people killed, three more wounded over missile attacks by Russian military in Vasylkiv - mayor

Presidents of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia call for immediate granting Ukraine status of EU candidate country

Nine people killed, 37 wounded in Kharkiv over shelling by Russian troops – mayor

LATEST

Chenihiv mayor sets bounties for destroying enemy equipment, capturing, killing Russian invaders

'Lublin Triangle' culture ministers intend to exclude Russia from intl organizations – declaration

Aggressor shell hits maternity hospital in Kyiv region, patients evacuated

Additional military and humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from Lithuania - Kuleba

Spain going to legalize all Ukrainians in country – PM

OKKO lifts limits for diesel fuel purchase

Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration: Volnovakha almost destroyed

As result of shelling in center of Kharkiv, six people wounded, including one child, death toll being specified – State Emergency Service

Russian shelling in central Kharkhiv damages regional administration building, opera theatre, philarmonic, residential area – State Emergency Service

Telephones stolen from Ukrainians by Russian invaders should be reported – SSSC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD