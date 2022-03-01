EU imposes sanctions on Kremlin spokesman Peskov, another 25 Russians – Official Journal

The European Union imposed sanctions on Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, and Alfa Group owners Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven on Monday, according to a publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

In all, the sanctions are imposed on 26 Russians, including main Severstal owner Alexei Mordashov, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Transneft head Nikolai Tokarev, and businessman Sergei Roldugin.

The Sogas insurance company is also blacklisted.

The sanctions take effect the day the relevant document in published in the Official Journal of the European Union, i.e. on February 28.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Construction, Housing and Utilities Minister Irek Faizullin, and Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev are also under sanctions.

Promsvyazbank Chairman and CEO Pyotr Fradkov is blacklisted, too.

There are restrictive measures on film director, actor Tigran Keosayan and journalists Olga Skabeyeva, Modest Kolerov, Roman Babayan, Yevgeny Prilepin, Anton Krasovsky and Arkady Mamontov.

The sanctions apply to Black Sea Fleet First Deputy Commander Sergei Pinchuk, Southern Military District Commander Alexei Avdeyev, Southern Military District Deputy Commander Rustam Muradov, and Commander of the Southern Military District's 8th Guards Combined-Arms Army Andrei Sychevoi.