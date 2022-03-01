Ukraine receives EUR110 mln in grant financial assistance from Italy

Ukraine has received EUR110 million in grant assistance from Italy, for which Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko thanked Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco in a telephone conversation on Monday.

"We are very grateful to Italy for the support, which is now extremely valuable to us. The Italian authorities and society have demonstrated solidarity with Ukraine," Marchenko said.

According to the release, in addition, the next steps to support Ukraine, as well as additional sanctions against the Russian Federation and Russian companies, were the subject of discussion.