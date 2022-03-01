Facts

09:51 01.03.2022

Cyber ​​police urge 30 VPN services worldwide to cease cooperation with Russia

1 min read

The Ukrainian cyber police filed official requests to 30 international VPN services with a call to stop providing services to users with Russian IP addresses, the National Police of Ukraine press service said on Tuesday.

"VPN services are used by the occupier to anonymize on the Internet and spread disinformation and commit illegal activities against the population of Ukraine," the police said on Telegram.

According to the statement, Keepsolid has already responded to a request from Ukrainian law enforcement officers and has decided to terminate cooperation with Russian users.

"Cyberpolice calls on other VPN services to support Ukraine and stop providing services to the occupier," the National Police said.

Tags: #cyberpolice #call #vpn
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:58 01.03.2022
PMs of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia urges leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels – Tkachenko

PMs of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia urges leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels – Tkachenko

11:20 12.02.2022
Putin, Macron to talk over phone on Sat

Putin, Macron to talk over phone on Sat

09:31 11.02.2022
Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

Biden calls on US citizens to leave Ukraine

13:06 06.01.2022
Cyber ​​police prevents theft of over $720,000 from account of medical company

Cyber ​​police prevents theft of over $720,000 from account of medical company

15:56 06.02.2021
Cyberpolice carries out ten intl police operations to expose hacker groups in 2020

Cyberpolice carries out ten intl police operations to expose hacker groups in 2020

11:41 01.04.2019
Poroshenko campaign expects to win over votes of 'pro-European candidates' in 2nd round

Poroshenko campaign expects to win over votes of 'pro-European candidates' in 2nd round

13:58 20.09.2017
CCleaner vulnerability removed – Ukraine's cyber police

CCleaner vulnerability removed – Ukraine's cyber police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belarusian troops enter Chernihiv region – media

From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

Over 70 people died in Okhtyrka amid shelling of military unit by Russian military – head of regional state administration

Two people killed, three more wounded over missile attacks by Russian military in Vasylkiv - mayor

LATEST

Intl volunteer team launches Nuremberg 2022 project with info about Putin's crimes against civilian population of Ukraine – MP Honcharenko

No need to declare captured Russian tanks, other equipment of invaders as income – NAPC

Humanitarian center creates e-platform to collect proposals of assistance for Kyiv

Wizz Air cancels flights to Ukraine until March 27

Belarusian troops enter Chernihiv region – media

Technical stage of synchronization of Ukraine's energy grid with European one to last about two weeks – Energy Ministry

Chenihiv mayor sets bounties for destroying enemy equipment, capturing, killing Russian invaders

'Lublin Triangle' culture ministers intend to exclude Russia from intl organizations – declaration

Aggressor shell hits maternity hospital in Kyiv region, patients evacuated

From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD