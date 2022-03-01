Cyber ​​police urge 30 VPN services worldwide to cease cooperation with Russia

The Ukrainian cyber police filed official requests to 30 international VPN services with a call to stop providing services to users with Russian IP addresses, the National Police of Ukraine press service said on Tuesday.

"VPN services are used by the occupier to anonymize on the Internet and spread disinformation and commit illegal activities against the population of Ukraine," the police said on Telegram.

According to the statement, Keepsolid has already responded to a request from Ukrainian law enforcement officers and has decided to terminate cooperation with Russian users.

"Cyberpolice calls on other VPN services to support Ukraine and stop providing services to the occupier," the National Police said.